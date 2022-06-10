Damon Lindelof/Tara Hernandez Peacock Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’ Adds Trio to Cast

Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, the drama series from creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, is adding to its cast.

Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale have joined the series. They’ll star alongside the previously cast Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman.

Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith vs technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin plays the lead character, a nun who takes on an all-powerful artificial intelligence, and McDorman plays her rebellious ex, who also has a vendetta against the algorithm.

Details about the roles that McQueen (Station Eleven), Chaplin (The Nevers) and Emmy winner Martindale (Justified, Mrs. America) are playing are being kept quiet.

Peacock landed the Warner Bros. TV series last year after a multiple-outlet bidding war. Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) are co-writing the project, and Hernandez will be the showrunner. They executive produce with Owen Harris, who will direct multiple episodes, and Eugene Kelly.

McQueen recurred on HBO Max’s Station Eleven. His credits also include the CBC/CW series Coroner, HBO’s Fahrenheit 451 and Hulu’s film Books of Blood. He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Buchwald and Characters Talent.

Chaplin is coming off The Nevers at HBO. The Thin Red Line actor’s recent work also includes Netflix’s The Letter for the King, feature film Snowden and the BBC miniseries Press. He’s repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Independent.

Martindale most recently played publisher Lucianne Goldberg in FX’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. She has three Emmys to her name — two for The Americans and one for Justified. She is repped by Gersh and Peikoff Mahan.