Peacock Orders Reality Show That Helps People Prepare to Die

It’s like Marie Kondo’s organizing, except you’re getting rid of yourself.

NBC’s Peacock streaming service has ordered the unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, which is based on the best selling book by Margareta Magnusson.

According to Peacock, the series will star a “Swedish Death Cleaner” who will help people who “are at a major crossroads … organize and demystify [their] homes, lives, and relationships” and thereby “allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life.”

The New York Times described the book as “a primer on how to winnow your belongings before you die, so you don’t burden your family.”

“In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside,” said Rod Aissa, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go.”

The concept is from Scout Productions, the creators of Queer Eye, and Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions.

“Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will transform the way we look at death,” said David Collins, Co-Founder & Executive Producer, Scout Productions.

“Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn’t find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team,” added Poehler, who will also narrate each episode.

The show’s Swedish Death Cleaner — who has not yet been cast — “will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting. With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they liberate each person from the clutter in their lives and allow them to pass on treasured mementos — and the deeply personal stories behind them — to their family, friends, or neighbors. Along the way, viewers will go on a journey with each individual as they recall who they once were, discover who they should be, and navigate how they want to be remembered.”

End-of-life planning has been a bit of a TV trend as of late, with shows like This Is Us and Human Resources tackling the issue

The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio. Poehler and Kate Arend will serve as executive producers with Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric and Renata Lombardo. Magnusson will also serve as executive producer alongside Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton and Susanna Lea.