Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot Rounds Out Cast

Peacock’s dramatic spin on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has found its Banks family.

The NBCUniversal streaming platform has filled out the regular cast of Bel-Air, based on a 2019 short by Morgan Cooper that went viral. Cooper and Will Smith, who starred in the 1990s NBC comedy, are executive producing. The nine actors cast will join Philadelphia native Jabari Banks, who’s playing Will in the series.

Adrian Holmes (Arrow) and Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) will play Will’s Uncle Phil and Aunt Vivian. Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight), Coco Jones (Facebook Watch’s Five Points) and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) will play the Banks kids, Carlton, Hillary and Ashley. Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow) will play the Banks family’s butler, Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel) plays Will’s friend Jazz; and Simone Joy Jones (Netflix’s The Chair) will play Lisa, Will’s love interest.

Peacock picked up Bel-Air with a two-season order in July 2020. The series has changed showrunners twice since then, with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson (The Chi, USA’s Shooter) taking over after first Chris Collins and then Diane Houston departed.

Brady and Newson executive produce with Smith, Quincy Jones and Benny Medina, all of whom were producers on the 1990s series; Fresh Prince of Bel-Air creators Andy and Susan Borowitz; Cooper, who will also write and direct; and Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez and Malcolm Spellman. Universal Television and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are producing.

Holmes is repped by Greene Talent and Play Management; Freeman by Buchwald, One Entertainment and Granderson Des Rochers; Sholotan by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group; Coco Jones by CAA and M88; Akbar by Paradigm, Moxie Artists Management and Hansen Jacobson; Akingbola by Hamilton Hodell, A3 Artists Agency and Personal PR; Jordan L. Jones by Main Title Ent. and UTA; and Simone Joy Jones by Buchwald and Zero Gravity.