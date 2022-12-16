Horror Thriller from James Wan Scores Series Order at Peacock

Peacock has given a series order to a horror thriller from executive producer James Wan and Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch.

The untitled series is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger. In development since March (and formerly titled Teacup), the series will follow a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) is set to direct the first episode and is among the show’s executive producers. Wan’s Atomic Monster company and Universal Studio Group’s UCP are producing.

“We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.”

Added UCP president Beatrice Springborn, “When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series. We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience.”

Stinger is set in the town of Inferno, Texas, and takes place over a 24-hour period. Inferno is a town driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy. But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed.

Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster and author McCammon are executive producers of the series along with McCulloch, Wan and Katz.

Wan is repped by CAA, Stacey Testro International and Myman Greenspan; Katz by CAA, Grandview, and Myman Greenspan; McCulloch by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and Johnson Shapiro; and McCammon by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Cameron McClure at Donald Maas Literary Agency, and Allison Binder at Goodman Genow.