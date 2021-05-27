Peacock’s ‘Joe Exotic’ Drama Enlists Nat Wolff

Peacock’s Tiger King series is rounding out its cast.

Actor-musician Nat Wolff has boarded the Joe Exotic limited series starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.

Based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast from host and reporter Robert Moor, the show centers on big cat enthusiast Baskin (SNL‘s McKinnon), who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Hedwig’s Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. (The show has no connection to the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which was one of the early streaming breakout hits at the outset of the pandemic last year.)

Wolff will take on the role of Travis Maldonado, one of Joe’s husbands in the Peacock original series. Wolff, who continues to make music alongside his brother as part of Nat & Alex, counts Paramount+ series The Stand and features Palo Alto and Paper Towns among his credits. He’s repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment.

Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your Loss, Shameless) will write the limited series via his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. McKinnon will exec produce alongside Frankel, Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

Originally envisioned to air across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, NBCUniversal announced earlier this month that Joe Exotic would be exclusive to its streaming platform. A premiere date has not yet been determined, though it is expected to be sometime during 2022.