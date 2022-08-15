‘John Wick’ Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From Starz

The long-gestating John Wick prequel miniseries has a new home.

The Contintental will premiere on Peacock in 2023 as part of a deal with Lionsgate, which produces the film franchise. The NBCUniversal streaming service already has rights to the three John Wick movies, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin.

The Continental had previously been set up at the Lionsgate-owned Starz, where it had been in development (in various permutations) since 2018.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, president Peacock and direct to consumer at NBCU. “We understand the value of a global franchise, and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

Added Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs, “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world. We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

The Continental is set in 1975 at the New York hotel that serves as a respite and meeting place for the world’s most dangerous criminals. It centers on Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, playing a younger version of Ian McShane’s character in the movies), who wants to take control of the hotel but must chart a course through New York’s underworld to do so.

The three-episode series’ cast also includes Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (played by Lance Reddick in the films), Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Mel Gibson, whose casting sparked a social media backlash based on his history of anti-Semitic remarks and his 2011 no contest plea to battery on former partner Oksana Grigorieva.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are writing the miniseries and will serve as showrunners. They executive produce with director Albert Hughes; Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee; John Wick franchise mainstays Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad and David Leitch; and Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Hughes is directing the first and third episodes, and Charlotte Brandstrom (The Witcher, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) will helm the second.

Boreland, executive vp and head of content acquisitions at NBCUniversal, and Lionsgate TV’s Packer negotiated the deal.