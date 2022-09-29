Peacock Prince Andrew Doc to Dive Into Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Prince Andrew is getting the documentary treatment at Peacock.

The streamer has released the trailer for Prince Andrew: Banished, a 90-minute documentary debuting Oct. 5 that will dive into the “tumultuous and complex” life of Prince Andrew. The feature includes interviews with palace insiders, journalists, and others who were close to the controversial relationship between Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced second son to the late Queen Elizabeth II stepped down from royal duties over his association with the late child sex offender Epstein in November 2019. The decision, an unusual one for a senior royal, followed a televised BBC interview where he came under fire for how he clarified his ties with Epstein and was perceived as lacking sympathy for Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, many of whom were underage. As a result, he was stripped of his honorary military titles and charity roles, known as royal patronages, as well as “his royal highness” title. No longer a working member of the royal family, he did not wear a military uniform to the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19.

From Peacock: “Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family. Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew; first, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.”

Prince Andrew: Banished is executive produced and directed by Jamie Crawford. Executive producers are Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn, Sam Sniderman, Nina Burleigh, Emma Cooper and Barbara Shearer; with Nick McKinney a senior producer and Frank Obmres a producer. The project is produced by Blue Ant Studios.

Epstein took his own life in a New York prison while awaiting trial in the fall of 2019. Maxwell, his longtime companion, was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 20 years in the summer of 2020 for helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls.

There has been no shortage of projects surrounding Epstein, including Netflix’s 2020 docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which brought renewed pressure to Prince Andrew over his relationship with Epstein, as well as fresh claims against the royal from docuseries participant Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre accused the British royal of sexually abusing her while she traveled with Epstein at age 17; the lawsuit was later settled, with Andrew agreeing to make a substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character.

Prince Andrew: Banished is part of Peacock’s previously announced inaugural DocFest, where the streamer is highlighting six of its original documentaries weekly from Sept. 14-Oct. 19.