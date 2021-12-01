Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr. Board ‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot at Peacock

The Queer as Folk update at Peacock has rounded out its cast.

The series, a reimagining of Russell T. Davies’ 1999 original, has added Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Fields, Chris Renfro, Eric Graise, Sachin Bhatt and Benito Skinner in recurring roles. They join fellow recurring guest Kim Cattrall and series regulars Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O’Connell (who’s also a writer and co-executive producer).

Currently in production in New Orleans, Queer as Folk will follow a diverse group of friends in the city whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. Stephen Dunn (Little America), who has been developing the series since 2018 — first at Bravo, then at NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock — is the creator and executive producer and is directing the first episode. Davies is also an EP.

The Peacock series is the second adaptation of Queer as Folk in the United States; a Showtime series based on Davies’ original ran for five seasons and 83 episodes from 2000-05. That show was the first ongoing American drama to center gay men and helped usher in an era of programming by and about LGBTQ people.

Lewis (Showtime’s Yellowjackets) will play a single mother who’s more friend than mom to her teenage son in the Peacock series. Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon) plays an emotionally distant father. Fields (The Chi, Work in Progress) will play the reigning drag queen and matriarch of the local scene. Graise (Locke & Key) plays a jaded barfly who couldn’t care less about others’ problems. Bhatt (Grace and Frankie) plays a charming, empathetic sex worker. Skinner (Search Party) plays a self-aggrandizing influencer.

Universal Studio Group’s UCP produces Queer as Folk. Dunn and fellow writer Jaclyn Moore executive produce with Davies, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler, and Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. Brian Dannelly (In the Dark, Saved!) is executive producing and directing.