‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed at Peacock

Peacock will aca-keep the music going on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the comedy series, in which Adam Devine reprises his role from the Pitch Perfect movie franchise. The show follows his character, Bumper Allen, as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes a hit there.

“We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine’s character,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our partners at UTV, [showrunner] Megan Amram and [executive producers] Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can’t wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences.”

NBCU says Bumper in Berlin is Peacock’s top comedy series to date, though per usual with streaming services, it did not release any viewing data. The six-episode season, which premiered Nov. 23, hasn’t yet shown up in Nielsen’s top 10 streaming rankings.

“Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin hit all the right notes,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights.”

Added Banks and Handelman in a statement, “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock. We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in season two.”

The show’s cast also features Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil. Amram (The Good Place) serves as showrunner and executive produces the Universal TV series with Banks (who produced the movie franchise and directed Pitch Perfect 2) and Handelman of Brownstone Productions; Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films; Devine; and producing director Richie Keen. Todd Strauss-Schulson directed the first two episodes and was an EP on the series debut. Maureen Bharoocha also directed.