‘Wolf Like Me’ Earns Second Season at Peacock

Wolf Like Me will keep howling at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer has picked up a second season of Wolf Like Me, a genre-bending romantic comedy starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. The six-episode first season debuted on Peacock (as well as Australian streaming service Stan) in January.

“We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me’s unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Josh and Isla’s critically acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite, and we can’t wait to see what [creator] Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two.”

Said Forsythe, who wrote and directed all of season one, “I’m thrilled to be able to continue Mary and Gary’s story into the next phase of their relationship, especially considering the stakes couldn’t be higher. Knowing we have an audience invested in their story is a dream come true for us. Our crew is already having a lot of fun building on what we created with season one, I can’t wait for everyone to experience it alongside our characters.”

Wolf Like Me stars Gad as a widowed father living in Australia and struggling with grief as he raises his daughter (Ariel Donoghue). Mary (Fisher) has a secret she can’t share with anyone, even as the universe seems to be bringing her and Gary together.

The series received mostly positive reviews when it debuted three months ago. Like most streamers, Peacock doesn’t divulge viewing data for its series.

Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, Pieces of Her) produces the series in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan.

“If people were surprised by season one of Wolf Like Me, we guarantee they will be amazed at what the universe is going to throw at Mary and Gary this time around,” said executive producers Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Abe, Isla and Josh again on this truly unique show.”

Added Joe Hipps, executive vp television for Endeavor Content, “We’re excited for Abe Forsythe and Made Up Stories to expand their exceptional storytelling around Mary and Gary’s incredible journey, continuing to engage dedicated Wolf Like Me fans for season two.”

Forsythe executive produces with Matterson, Papandrea, Hutensky and Fisher.