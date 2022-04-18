Second ‘Days of Our Lives’ Miniseries Heads to Peacock

Days of Our Lives will launch a second miniseries on Peacock — and bring along two beloved former stars of the daytime drama.

Peacock has ordered a second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The five-episode miniseries will run over a week beginning July 11. The new miniseries follows the first Beyond Salem run in September 2021.

As was the case with the first series, the second Beyond Salem will feature both current and former cast members of the long-running NBC soap, headlined by Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell. They’ll reprise their roles as Hope and Bo Brady, one of the show’s longest-enduring couples.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next.”

Along with Alfonso and Reckell, Beyond Salem’s cast will feature Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Lucas Adams, Camila Banus, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson and Remington Hoffman.

Per the show’s description, Beyond Salem will follow the characters to locations ranging from Hong Kong to Morocco as “heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is a story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama — and it all connects back to a plot that long-time Days fans will surely remember.”

Alfonso and Reckell originated the roles of Hope and Bo in 1983. Both actors left and returned to Days a few times, with their most sustained run as the couple lasting from 1995 to 2012. Reckell last appeared on the soap in 2016, while Alfonso departed in 2020.

Corday Productions produces Beyond Salem in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer; Albert Alarr co-exec produces. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.