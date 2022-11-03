Peacock, Sky Order ‘The Day of the Jackal’ Series From Carnival Films

Comcast’s Peacock and Sky are partnering on an original drama series inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s espionage thriller The Day of The Jackal and the 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures.

Screenwriter Ronan Bennett (Top Boy) is attached as writer and showrunner, with Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) serving as lead director.

The series will be produced by Carnival Films (Downton Abbey), part of Universal International Studios, in association with Sky Studios.

“The new series is a bold, contemporary reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film,” the companies said. “While remaining true to the DNA of the original IP, this contemporary drama will delve deeper into the chameleon-like ‘anti-hero’ at the heart of the story, in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting ‘cat and mouse’ thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time.”

Production will start in the summer. The series will then become available in the U.S. on Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and on Comcast’s European pay TV giant Sky in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series.

“It is an exciting prospect to work with Ronan Bennett and Brian Kirk on this contemporary cat-and-mouse thriller inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s respected novel and the much admired and remembered Fred Zinnemann movie,” said Gareth Neame, executive producer at Carnival Films. “We’ll retain the pan-European setting and play to the strengths of episodic television in this fast-paced, intelligent international thriller with the story of an assassin and the race to stop him still at the heart of the action.”

Neame and Nigel Marchant will serve as executive producers on the show for Carnival Films. Forsyth will serve as consulting producer, and Christopher Hall as producer.

“We’re excited to adapt this internationally recognized classic into an updated, timely, political thriller,” said Lisa Katz, president, scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Shepherded by novelist and showrunner Ronan Bennett and Carnival, this action-packed high-stakes drama is sure to be an edge-of-your-seat adventure for Peacock audiences.”

Added Meghan Lyvers, director of original drama at Sky Studios U.K. & Ireland, said: “The Day of the Jackal is a timeless international espionage thriller that is beloved the world over. Ronan’s propulsive storytelling will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, and we cannot wait to bring this premium, cinematic, globe-trotting series to Sky audiences across Europe.”