‘The Boys’ EP, Jason Bateman Team for Peacock True-Crime Thriller

TV’s true crime wave continues unabated, with the latest take on the genre landing at Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer as given a straight to series order to Based on a True Story, which it describes as a darkly comedic thriller that is indeed based on a “bizarre true event.” The show comes from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and writer Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer of Amazon’s The Boys.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce via their Aggregate Films company along with Rosenberg. Aggregate’s Roxie Rodriguez will be a co-EP.

“Inspired by real events, Based on a True Story explores America’s obsession with true crime and serial killers,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Along with our colleagues at UCP, we’re thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor.”

Based on a True Story will chronicle, per the show’s logline, “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.”

“There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show,” said UCP president Beatrice Springborn. “It is a twisted, thrilling and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock.”

Rosenberg earned Emmy and Writers Guild Award nominations in 2021 for his work on The Boys. His credits also include Preacher and Lost.