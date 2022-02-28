‘Twisted Metal’ Video Game Adaptation Lands at Peacock

A TV adaptation of the classic PlayStation franchise Twisted Metal has landed at Peacock.

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will star in the series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions; Universal TV has also boarded the project. The comedy has been in development since September 2021 and counts Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick among its executive producers. Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as showrunner.

Mackie (who also exec produces) will play John Doe, a smart-ass milkman with no memory of his past who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Twisted Metal joins a host of video game adaptations in the pipeline at TV and streaming outlets; among the others are Halo at Paramount+, The Last of Us at HBO and Fallout at Amazon’s Prime Video.

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” said Jeff Frost, president Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-president, Sony Pictures TV Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

Added PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash, “Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises. We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”

Twisted Metal is based on an idea by Reese and Wernick. They executive produce with Smith; Mackie; Will Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue; Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment; Peter Principato of Artists First; Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.