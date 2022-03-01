William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti to Star in ‘The Resort’ for Peacock

Peacock’s Sam Esmail-produced series The Resort has booked its first group of guests.

William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti will star in the show, described as comedic thriller that explores love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries. Skyler Gisondo will also be a regular, while Ben Sinclair and Parvesh Cheena will have recurring roles. Sinclair will also direct several episodes.

The five actors join a cast that also includes regulars Luis Gerardo Méndez, Nina Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol and recurring guest stars Debby Ryan, Dylan Baker, Michael Hitchcock and Becky Ann Baker.

The Resort will reunite Milioti and series creator and showrunner Andy Siara, who worked together on the 2020 Sundance breakout Palm Springs.

The eight-episode series will unfold in two separate timelines. In the present, an anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple (Harper and Milioti) finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.

Harper (Love Life, The Good Place) will play Noah, a teacher who seems content floating through his mundane existence. Milioti (Made for Love) plays Emma, Noah’s wife and fellow teacher who has hit a plateau in their marriage when they’re pulled into the mystery together.

Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) will play Sam, who’s on vacation with his parents and girlfriend at the resort in 2007. Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance) recurs as Alex, a resort owner, and Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) plays Ted, who’s on vacation with his husband (also named Ted).

Peacock ordered the series from Universal Studio Group’s UCP in June 2021, after a year-plus of development at the studio where executive producer Esmail has an overall deal.

Siara and Allison Miller (Peacock and UCP’s Angelyne) will be co-showrunners on The Resort. They executive produce with Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content) and Sinclair. Esmail Corp’s Sarah Matte is a co-EP.

Harper is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen and Jill Fritzo PR; Milioti by Untitled Entertainment and UTA; Gisondo also by Untitled Entertainment and UTA; Sinclair by Range Media Partners; and Cheena by Artists First.