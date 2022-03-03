Raging Fire Breaks Out on Former ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ Set

A blazing fire has broken out in West Yorkshire, U.K. on the former set of Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire trucks and specialist units from around 20 regional divisions were battling a blaze at Dalton Mills, Keighley, a former textile mill that was partially restored to host production on a number of popular British TV dramas and movies.

“We are currently in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley. There is a lot of smoke in the area [and] residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid travelling through the area,” the local fire service said.

100 percent of the building is involved in the fire, according to the statement, which added that local police and ambulances were also at the scene.

Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy, was filmed in Yorkshire. Set in 1919, the series depicts a lawless slum neighborhood in post-war Birmingham.

Dalton Mills also hosted shoots for the dramas The Great Train Robbery, Gunpowder and To Walk Invisible, as well as the feature films The Limehouse Golem and Downton Abbey.

The popular production facility close to the Yorkshire Moors offers access for local film crews to Leeds, Bradford, Manchester and London.