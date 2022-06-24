‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Ripper Street’ Producer Joe Donaldson Signs First-Look Deal with All3Media

Joe Donaldson, a British producer whose credits include the BBC/Netflix series Peaky Blinders and Amazon Prime’s Ripper Street, has launched a new production company, Magic Hour Television and signed a first-look development deal with indie giant All3Media.

Under the terms of the deal, announced Friday, Donaldson’s Magic Hour Television will develop a slate of drama series for All3Media International in partnership with Willow Grylls’ New Pictures, a drama subsidiary of All3Media.

All3Media and All3Media International will fund the slate development.

Donaldson, who has worked with New Pictures since 2018, producing the first two seasons of Sky thriller series Cobra, will also act as executive producer for New Pictures on the show’s upcoming third season, Cobra: Rebellion, for Sky Max, which is set to start filming later this year.

“I’m delighted to launch Magic Hour Television with the backing of All3 Media and New Pictures,” Donaldson said in a statement. “Willow and I share a passion for empowering and supporting creatives to produce ambitious, entertaining television.”

All3Media Chief Executive Jane Turton called Donaldson and Magic Hour Television “a brilliant addition to our scripted portfolio. Joe is an award winning producer with an impressive list of credits from Cobra to Peaky Blinders. We are excited to see what comes next.”

New Pictures’ credits include the Emmy-nominated limited series The Missing; serial killer drama Des, which won an International Emmy award for star David Tennant; and the Golden Globe-nominated Catherine the Great starring Helen Mirren. Their upcoming slate includes the Paramount+ series The Blue, The Long Shadow for ITV, and Champion for BBC One and Netflix, produced in association with Balloon Entertainment.