‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled at Peacock After 4 Seasons

Class is out of session for A.P. Bio.

Series creator Mike O’Brien tweeted Monday that the Peacock series is finished after four seasons and 42 episodes. A.P. Bio, about a former Harvard philosophy professor (Glenn Howerton) now teaching high school biology, was Peacock’s first scripted comedy pickup; the streamer revived it for a third season after its cancellation on NBC following season two.

“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” O’Brien wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that!”

He continued, “This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved.”

The news comes about three months after A.P. Bio‘s fourth season debuted. Like other streaming services, Peacock doesn’t release detailed viewing data on its programming, but streamers are known to weigh a title’s cost vs. its ability to attract and retain subscribers.

In addition to Howerton, the show’s cast includes Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Paula Pell, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arumbulo, Spence Moore II and Allisyn Snyder.

Saturday Night Live alum O’Brien created the series and executive produces with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer. Universal Television produces in association with Michaels’ Broadway Video and Meyers and Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

The cancellation of A.P. Bio follows that of Peacock’s Punky Brewster revival. The NBCUniversal-owned streamer has previously picked up additional seasons of comedies Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Girls5Eva and We Are Lady Parts.