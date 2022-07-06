Pearlena Igbokwe, Alex Kurtzman to Be Honored at African American Film Critics Association TV Awards

Hollywood executive Pearlena Igbokwe, filmmaker Alex Kurtzman and Warner Bros. Television Group are set to be honored with special achievement awards at the African American Film Critics Association’s 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors.

Igbokwe, the chairman of Universal Studio Group with responsibility for Universal Television, Universal Content Productions, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal International Studios, will receive the AAFCA’s Ashley Boone Award. The award is named after the trailblazing studio executive Ashley Boone, the first Black president of a major Hollywood studio, and is presented to an executive who has distinguished themselves within the industry with excellence.

Kurtzman, best known for his work on the Star Trek franchise on film and television, will receive the AAFCA’s Ally Award. The award is presented to an individual or company in recognition of their commitment to diversity/inclusion in their projects.

The AAFCA’s Inclusion Award will be presented to Warner Bros. Television Group. The award recognizes an organization with a demonstrable commitment to inclusion in its programming and corporate activities. WBTVG Chairman Channing Dungey will accept the award on behalf of the studio.

“AAFCA is so excited to be honoring Pearlena, Alex and Warner Bros. Television Group for their achievements,” stated AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson IV. “In the ever-changing landscape of television, their creativity and progressive leadership is the foundation on which our industry is built and provides inspiration to all of us.”

Igbokwe, Kurtzman and WBTVG will be honored at an in-person luncheon on Aug. 20 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The AAFCA announces winners in 14 television categories on July 18, with those winners celebrated at the same event as the special achievement honorees.