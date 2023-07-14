Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson Among Actors Who Earned 2023 Emmy Nominations for Multiple Shows

Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us,' Melanie Lynskey in 'Yellowjackets,' Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary' and Murray Bartlett in 'Welcome to Chippendales'

Scoring an Emmy nomination is already an extraordinary feat, but a handful of actors this year have been nominated for their work in more than one project.

Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, Quinta Brunson and Murray Bartlett all received Emmy acting nominations this year for multiple shows.

Pascal not only scored a nomination for best actor in a drama series for his performance in The Last of Us, but he also got a nod for best guest actor in a comedy series for hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 4.

Pascal wasn’t the only star to get recognized for hosting the sketch comedy show. Brunson also got nominated for best guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on SNL on April 1. She also scored a nod for best actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary, which concluded its second season in April and has already been renewed for a third.

Melanie Lynskey had a big year, too, taking on roles in two hit series: The Last of Us, renewed for a second season after airing its first two episodes earlier this year, and Yellowjackets, which aired its season two finale at the end of May and also scored an early season three pickup. Lynskey earned a nomination for best guest actress in a drama series for HBO’s Last of Us as well as best actress in a drama series for Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

The Last of Us, scored 24 nominations this year, the second most of any series, helping HBO to land a network-leading 127 nods, including a best guest actor in a drama series nod for Murray Bartlett. In addition to that role, he landed a nomination for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie for his performance in Welcome To Chippendales.

The 75th annual Emmys are currently set to air live from the Peacock Theater on Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m. PT / 8-11 p.m. ET on Fox, with the Creative Arts ceremonies set for Sept. 9-10. However, the writers and actors strikes could delay the awards proceedings. A host for the Fox ceremony has not been revealed at this point.

Find a list of all 2023 Emmy nominees here, and follow THR’s awards hub for the latest Emmy news, analysis, features and more.