Pedro Pascal Can’t Kill a ‘Last of Us’ Clicker in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Pedro Pascal confronts a familiar visitor in the first promo for his upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

The actor, currently starring on HBO’s The Last of Us, is set for his hosting debut on the NBC comedy show’s Feb. 4 episode. Coldplay will join, marking their seventh appearance as musical guest.

During the spot, released Wednesday, Pascal is reveling in the moment of walking through Studio 8H when he hears what appears to be a Clicker, one of the infected adversarial forms from The Last of Us. The star grabs a hammer to battle the zombie when he’s stopped by SNL’s Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney, who explain that Pascal has actually met the sketch series’ newest castmember, Matt.

“Listen, I know it’s your first time hosting, but a little advice: Don’t hit the castmembers with a hammer, you maniac,” Sherman chides him.

Kearney adds, “Look, we’re gonna get past this, but I gotta be honest — not the best first impression. Get better.”

Pascal, who portrays Joel in HBO Max’s high-profile video game adaptation, recently told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview that he enjoys playing protective figures on both this new series and on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, although he himself does not have children. “I’ve only learned through these characters how painfully vulnerable one becomes and how much your life depends on their life being OK,” he said. “It’s a fun fantasy to fulfill, and I’ll play as many dads as I can get.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.