‘Peep Show’ Update From ‘Atlanta’ Grad With ‘Succession’ Creator Attached a Go at FX

FX is trying its hand at a Peep Show update again.

The Disney-backed basic-cable network has handed out a pilot order to an update of the cult favorite U.K. series from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. Atlanta grad Stefani Robinson will pen the script and exec produce the half-hour comedy that will be produced in-house via her overall deal with FX Productions.

Armstrong, who has an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery-backed HBO, is attached to exec produce but will not be involved with the series given his commitments to Disney’s corporate rival and the premium cable network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession.

The new Peep Show will take inspiration from the U.K. original and its unique narrative format. It will follow the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.

Robinson, whose credits also include FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, will also exec produce alongside Armstrong and fellow Peep Show co-creator Sam Bain as well as Dianne McGunigle (Atlanta), Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction (Peep Show).

This marks the second attempt by FX to adapt Peep Show for a U.S. audience. The John Landgraf-led network attempted a similar gender-swapped update in 2019 with Karey Dornetto (Portlandia, Superstore) attached to pen the script. Before that, Starz, Fox and Spike (the current Paramount Network) each attempted to update the series in 2016, 2005 and 2008, respectively.

Peep Show ran for nine seasons and a total of 54 episodes from 2003-2015. Starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, the Channel 4 series ranks as the longest-running comedy in the station’s history in terms of time on the air. In 2019, Peep Show was named the 13th greatest British sitcom by Radio Times.