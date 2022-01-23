×
Peloton Says Company “Did Not Agree” to Use of Bike in Pivotal ‘Billions’ Scene

The Showtime series' scene follows a talked-about moment involving Mr. Big on HBO Max's 'And Just Like That.'

Billions
[This story contains spoilers for Billions season six.]

If any publicity is indeed good publicity, as the adage goes, then perhaps Peloton should consider itself extremely fortunate.

In response to online discussion surrounding a scene from Billions‘ season six premiere, currently streaming, in which Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a non-fatal heart attack after using the workout company’s exercise bike, Peloton issued a statement to clarify that it did not approve the scene ahead of time.

“We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment,” read a statement posted to social media. “As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives.”

This is the second time this year that a show has featured the company’s equipment in a controversial scene. After HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, killed off Mr. Big (Chris Noth) following an intense Peloton bike ride, the company shared a statement blaming the character’s death on his “extravagant lifestyle” and a previous history of heart issues.

During an interview with USA Today that published Sunday, Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman said that the similarity between the two show’s scenes was a coincidence, as his show’s episode was filmed last April. However, after Big died, Billions producers decided to add a moment to the premiere in which Wags returns to the office following the health scare and quips, “I’m not going out like Mr. Big.”

The news comes a few days after Peloton’s chief, John Foley, said the company is mulling layoffs and production cutbacks following a CNBC report that the company was planning to temporarily stop production on its bikes and treadmills next month.

