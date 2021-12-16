Peloton Removes Viral Chris Noth Ad After Sexual Assault Allegations

Peloton has removed a viral ad starring Chris Noth from its social media accounts following sexual assault allegations made against the actor in a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The stationary bicycle manufacturer took down the commercial from its official Twitter and Instagram on Thursday. The ad was also removed from its YouTube channel. The rapidly produced ad made headlines worldwide earlier this week for mocking the demise of Noth’s character, Mr. Big, on HBO Max’s And Just Like That, a sequel series to Sex and the City.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose Maximum Effort marketing company produced the ad, has likewise deleted it from his Twitter account.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told THR on Thursday. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

The move follows THR‘s report that details sexual assault allegations made against the actor by two women. The attacks allegedly occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015. The two women, who used pseudonyms in the story to protect their privacy, say they were triggered by the recent revival of the iconic TV series. “Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me,” said “Zoe.” “For so many years, I buried it.” She added that she decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Noth has denied the claims, calling them “categorically false.” He said, in part, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

Noth’s Sex and the City character was shockingly killed off in the series premiere of And Just Like That, with Mr. Big suffering a heart attack while riding a Peloton bike. The company’s stock fell 5 percent after the unfortunate product placement, which Peloton said it approved for use on the show without knowing about the character’s death. Peloton then quickly teamed with actor Reynolds and Maximum Effort to produce a humorous 40-second spot, which features Noth and the fitness company’s instructor Jess King (who also appeared in AJLT as Mr. Big’s fictional trainer). The ad, for which Reynolds also provided voiceover, cost around $80,000 to produce, was covered by nearly all major media outlets and was seen as a major victory for the company.

12:20 p.m. Updated to include Peloton statement.