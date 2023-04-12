‘The Penguin’ Footage: First Look at Colin Farrell in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff

The first footage from The Penguin streaming series has been revealed by Max (the new name for HBO Max).

Below, Oscar winner Colin Farrell is once again nearly unrecognizable as the Gotham City mobster in this spinoff from Matt Reeves’ The Batman film.

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series had its first look revealed Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The previously announced cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Lauren LeFranc (who writes and serves as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes) and Bill Carraro.

The show is produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.