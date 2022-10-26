Kenan Thompson to Host People’s Choice Awards

On the heels of hosting September’s Emmy Awards, Kenan Thompson is confirmed to return as host of the People’s Choice Awards for the second year in a row. The show will air simultaneously on NBC and E! from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Dec. 6.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” offered Thompson, who also scored a nomination for comedy TV star for his work on Saturday Night Live. “I’m so grateful to be nominated — shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” said Cassandra Tryon, senior vp of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

Thompson is currently in his 20th season on SNL and holds a distinction as the longest-running castmember. A six-time Emmy nominee, Thompson received four nominations for his acting work and won an Emmy for outstanding original music and lyrics for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack.”

The People’s Choice Awards are produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. Voting for this year’s crop of nominees, a selection that spans movies, TV, music and pop culture, runs through Nov. 9.