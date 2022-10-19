Pete Davidson‘s ’Bupkis’ Adds Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Ray Romano

Pete Davidson’s Peacock comedy Bupkis is bringing in several big names as guest stars.

Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Davidson’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson, Simon Rex, Chase Sui Wonders and Ray Romano will make appearances on the series. In addition to Davidson, who also writes and executive produces, the regular cast will feature Edie Falco as Pete’s mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

Bupkis will present a fictionalized, heightened version of Davidson’s life. The comedy, which Peacock ordered straight to series in April, will combine grounded storytelling and absurd elements filtered through Davidson’s unique worldview. Details on the roles the six guest stars will play are being kept under wraps for the moment.

The series comes from Universal Television and SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Judah Miller serves as showrunner and writes and executive produces with Davidson and Dave Sirus. Both worked with Davidson on The King of Staten Island, with Miller producing and Sirus writing; Sirus is also an SNL alum. Broadway Video’s Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David also exec produce. Jason Orley will direct and serve as co-EP.

