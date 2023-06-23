Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock is headed back to Staten Island.

The NBCUniversal streamer has ordered a second season of Bupkis, its comedy series co-created by and starring former Saturday Night Live regular Pete Davidson. The renewal for the semi-autobiographical show from Universal Television and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video comes about seven weeks after it debuted.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of Bupkis absolutely blew us away,” said Susan Rovner, chairman entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

The series follows Davidson (playing a version of himself) as he works through his family dynamics and the complexities of fame while trying to form meaningful relationships. Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star as his mother and grandfather.

“Pete, Lorne and the entire Bupkis team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in season one; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad, and the real that comes with stardom,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. “We are grateful to Peacock for their support, and can’t wait to once again climb inside the creative mind of Pete Davidson for season two.”

Davidson created the series with Judah Miller (who serves as showrunner) and Dave Sirus. They executive produce with Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.