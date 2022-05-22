Pete Davidson Confirms ‘SNL’ Exit in Goodbye Note, Thanks Team for “Always Believing in Me”

Pete Davidson is saying goodbye to Saturday Night Live, his home for the past eight seasons.

In an Instagram post shared via the account of friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus and credited to Davidson, the King of Staten Island star can be seen hugging Jerrod Carmichael in a throwback video. In the post’s caption, Davidson confirmed that Saturday’s episode of NBC’s sketch comedy series will be his last as a regular, and he explained that Carmichael sent this video to him Friday that was taken in 2014 on the night of Davidson’s first-ever episode.

“In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch,” Davidson wrote. “It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then.”

Davidson, 28, added that he was “super scared” to appear on the show, since he saw himself as a stand-up and was worried that his sketch-comedy skills wouldn’t stack up to those of SNL stalwarts Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson. But Davidson said he’s glad he decided to lean in on his stand-up and personal “Weekend Update” segments.

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes,” he wrote. “We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical.”

He continued, “Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported Friday that Davidson, McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are all expected to exit the show for good following Saturday’s season 47 finale, hosted by Natasha Lyonne with musical guest Japanese Breakfast.