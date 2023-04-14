You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Pete Davidson Plays Himself in Trailer for “Raw” Comedy Inspired by His Life

'Bupkis,' Davidson's semi-autobiographical comedy series, co-stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci.

Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca in Bupkis
Pete Davidson as Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca in Bupkis Courtesy of Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Pete Davidson may only be 29 years old, but the former Saturday Night Live star and perpetual tabloid obsession already has a comedy series based on his life.

Below is the first trailer for Bupkis, Peacock’s new half-hour series that’s described as a “a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside a star-studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson.”

In addition to getting Pesci to come out of his semi-retirement, the show also has a pretty star-studded lineup of guest stars: La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson is also returning to host SNL for the first time on May 5 to promote the show.

Judah Miller (The King of Staten Island) is the showrunner. Executive producers include Dave Sirus, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David.

The eight episodes of Bupkis premiere on May 4.

