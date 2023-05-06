Pete Davidson Passes Out Pizzas to Striking Writers After Canceled ‘SNL’ Show

- Share this article on Facebook
Pete Davidson passed out free pizzas to striking writers in New York City on Friday to show his support for the work stoppage.
The comedian brought some pies from Spumoni Gardens (video below) to delighted scribes on the picket line in Brooklyn.
When asked why he was dropping off the food, Davidson replied, “Gotta support the writers … No shows without the writers, man.”
Here’s what that looked like:
The 29-year-old comedian was supposed to host Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 6, but the NBC late night show pulled the plug due to the strike, which got underway Tuesday. SNL is airing reruns instead for the time being. Other late night shows ranging from NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also went dark.
Davidson has been out supporting his new semi-autobiographical Peacock series, Bupkis, which has been receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.
The Writers Guild of America called for its first work stoppage in 15 years earlier this week after they didn’t come to terms with the studios — represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — on a series of contract points that the union considers significant to the future of their industry. Writers are seeking a boost in compensation and residuals (particularly pay from streaming distribution), a health plan increase, protection from studios taking advantage of “mini-rooms” (where writers prepare for a show in advance) and guidelines on the use of AI.
