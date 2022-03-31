Pete Holmes Discusses New Sitcom ‘How We Roll,’ Bowling Shirts and Rethinking Comedy Tours

Pete Holmes’ career has ricocheted around the TV ecosystem on an unpredictable course. He hosted his own self-titled talk show on Comedy Central. He created and starred in a Judd Apatow-produced comedy (Crashing) for HBO. And, as of Thursday night, he now stars in his own CBS sitcom.

Despite its almost classic sitcom premise — blue collar guy ditches the grind to pursue his dream as a professional bowler — How We Roll is loosely based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood. Holmes says signed onto the project out of a desire to do something that felt unlike anything in his Hollywood tenure thus far. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier in March, Holmes talked about his new project and why the last two years made him question the way he’s approaching his longstanding gig as a stand-up comedian.

Is it safe to assume that you were drawn to this project because of all the great shirts that you get to wear?



I think they cut it out every single time I said it, but I kept trying to work in that I looked like Guy Fieri’s caddy or Guy Fieri’s masseuse. Everybody was like, “I don’t know.” They didn’t like it. But those shirts are surprisingly comfortable and yeah, Guy Fieri’s masseuse. It’s like professional bowling in certain ways. There can be a rockabilly sensibility. There can be almost a ’90s ska [thing]. I don’t mean with Tom or everybody — but every 10th bowler, it seems, might like frost tips, spike hair, big lamb chops sideburns. They peacock.

Your career has been a lot of self-generated work, a lot of writing. But this is just an acting gig, right?



During the quarantine, for Disney, I did Home Sweet Home Alone, which was the first thing in many years that I was a part of that I didn’t write. And I gotta tell ya, these actors have it made. Like there’s a great Seinfeld joke where he’s like, “Lights, camera, say what we told you to say.” I really like that. I thought maybe I would feel maybe stagnated or limited that I was just there to perform, but it was the opposite. Not having the task of writing the episodes and arcing the season and all that stuff frees you up to just think, “How can I do this in a way that’s funny and also real.” Between takes, you have so much more energy to joke around with your co-stars and build that rapport. When I was on Crashing, for example, I used to look at the other actors like, “Those lucky sons of bitches. They’re having such a fun time.” And it turns out, I was right.

I’d imagine it’s creatively satisfying to be that intimately involved with a project, but it’s also got to be a huge pain to wear all of the hats.



You don’t want to wear more than one hat. Wear one hat. Crashing was certainly like a baby to me, to be involved in every decision, every cut, every song, everything like that. It’s a great privilege to be given that much influence over your own project. But Conan O’Brien likened doing a show that revolves around your life, your personality, to putting your bone marrow in a wood chipper. And again, it’s a privileged thing to be asked to put your bone marrow in that wood chipper — but there was a little bit of a hesitancy to do [something like that] again. Then this script came through. Doing a multi-cam just felt like the opposite of a quarantine. It’s like putting on a talent show at summer camp with your friends. There’s a real social element to it.

What did you like about the script?



I noticed two things. Katie Lowes, who plays Jen, Tom’s wife, wasn’t like a one-dimensional nag. And my son on the show wants to be a tap dancer, and Tom wasn’t trying to convince him to play football instead. Add those things to the fact that we were laughing on every page made it an easy yes. Our show isn’t unlike Ted Lasso in that it’s a bunch of people supporting one another revolving around a sport and a dream.

This is not a slight, but I am curious. You’re a successful standup comedian doing a multi-cam for CBS about a guy who wants to become a professional bowler. It’s not the most 2022 concept. Did you have any apprehensions about that?



My friend Yoni Weinberg, who wrote on Crashing, said “Oh Pete, your career is like Wandavision. You did a talk show, then you did a single-cam and now you’re doing a multi-cam.” I thought that was the perfect way to frame it. That type of novelty in a career is so fun. But I understand what you’re saying. Multi-cams are few and far between, and I wasn’t sure how it would feel. But it’s exactly the nostalgia that I crave.

In exploring that novelty, is there anything you haven’t done that you’d really like to?



Look, if Jordan Peele wants me to be some corny guy in his next horror movie, that would be a dream. Tim Heidecker did my podcast, and Tim and I don’t look dissimilar. I think I just told him, “Man, I was really jealous [of Us].” I’m not saying this to sound like a chill person, but I really am super grateful. I don’t spend too much time going like, “Oh man, if only I was in the MCU.”

Are you going on tour again?

“Am I going to tour?” I’m not sure. I was in the middle of a tour in 2020. I don’t know who has that t-shirt, but it’s a funny one now, because on the back it had all the dates, probably half of them were canceled. I was in Cleveland the day the quarantine happened. It’s so weird to think of that time when I was like, “Should I cancel the show?” You felt like a dick for canceling the show. But we did, of course, and I flew home.

One of the reasons I think [How We Roll] is going to hopefully be relatable is that even people in good careers that they enjoy were forced into introspection by [the] COVID [pandemic]: “What does my life look like and how would I change it?” And one of the things I thought was that I’m not positive I’m touring exactly in the way that I would like to. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to tour. But sometimes you do six shows at one club… and why? Because that’s what everybody does. That’s what’s on offer. So, if I’m going to go back to Cleveland, for example, I’d rather just bang out one night, two shows, just do it for the fans — instead of being popcorn on the bar over six nights. It doesn’t have to be a cash grab. It should be just a nice way to check in with your fans and have fun.

And be an efficient use of your time…



Exactly. Not to get all Tim Ferriss, but what are we doing? Being in the same city, Wednesday through Monday, at a certain point I want to hate my own material. Why do I want to tell a joke so many times that I literally hate it? That’s no way to live your life.

How We Roll airs Thursday nights at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.