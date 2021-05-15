Pete Holmes Comedy, Sophia Bush Procedural Nab CBS Series Pickups

CBS has started making decisions on its remaining pilots.

The network on Friday handed out series orders to Pete Holmes bowling comedy Smallwood and Sophia Bush-led family medical drama Good Sam. Both pilots had been frontrunners for the past few weeks and were expected to get the green light to join CBS’ 2021-22 schedule.

CBS has also passed on all of its remaining pilots, including Patrick Dempsey’s political drama Ways and Means, Sarah Cooper’s How to Succeed and Hannah Simone’s Welcome to Georgia. Only True Lies, which was pushed off-cycle, remains in contention at CBS.

Smallwood is a multicamera comedy based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood. Holmes stars in the series from writer Mark Gross (CBS’ Man With a Plan) and exec producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. The comedy revolves around an ordinary guy who turns to pro bowling to support his family after being laid off from his assembly line job at the GM factory. Chi McBride and Katie Lowes co-star in the series from CBS Studios. Big Bang Theory Emmy nominee Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot.

Good Sam, meanwhile, was a holdover from last year’s pilot season after the drama from Jame the Virgin trio Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein was unable to film amid the pandemic. The pilot filmed earlier this year and garnered strong praise for Chicago PD alum Bush. The series revolves around a talented yet stifled surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, it falls to her to supervise the overbearing blowhard to never acknowledged her talents — and who also happens to be her father. Wech penned the script and exec produces alongside Urman and Klein. Tamra Davis helmed the pilot for the CBS Studios drama. Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati and Wendy Crewson round out the cast.

Good Sam and Smallwood join single-camera comedy Ghosts on CBS’ schedule for the forthcoming broadcast season. Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in the comedy that, like Good Sam, was also developed last year and stalled by the pandemic. It was ordered to series in March, just as the options on the cast were poised to expire. CBS has also been aggressive in greenlighting new spinoffs of some of its most valued franchises with CSI: Vegas, FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i also joining the schedule.

CBS has made the bulk of its renewal decisions already, with Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishiola, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: L.A., The Neighborhood, SWAT, Young Sheldon and rookie The Equalizer all returning. Still awaiting word on their futures are bubble dramas All Rise, SEAL Team, rookie Clarice and comedies The Unicorn and Chuck Lorre entries B Positive and United States of Al.

