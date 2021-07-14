Peter Dinklage Reunites With Key ‘Game of Thrones’ Exec for eOne Deal

Peter Dinklage is getting back into business with one of the key HBO executives who developed Game of Thrones.

The actor behind Tyrion Lannister and Estuary Films founder has inked a multiple-year overall TV deal with Entertainment One. The deal reunites Dinklage with Michael Lombardo, the former HBO head of originals who greenlit Game of Thrones. Lombardo joined eOne as global television president in June 2020.

Under the pact, Estuary — which Dinklage co-founded alongside David Ginsberg — will create and develop new projects for multiple platforms for the indie studio. Estuary Films head of TV Brad Saunders — also a former HBO exec who worked under Lombardo as vp miniseries and Cinemax programming — will oversee the partnership for the production company.

“I am delighted to be reunited with Peter and Brad as well as their partner David,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “The team at Estuary has both wonderful creative taste as well as outstanding relationships with the industry, and we look forward to bringing many exciting projects to life together.”

Founded in 2016, Estuary Films is in post-production on feature American Dreamer and is in pre-production on Legendary feature Brothers. Both pics star Dinklage. The company also has doc How To Become: A Tyrant on Netflix, with multiple other projects in the works at basic cable networks and streamers. Estuary is also adapting the best-selling graphic novel This Was Our Pact by Ryan Andrews into an animated feature with screenwriter Will Collins (Wolfwalkers), with Dinklage voicing one of the leads. Estuary’s credits also include producing HBO’s My Dinner With Herve, and I Think We’re Alone Now, both of which also featured Dinklage.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Michael and his team at eOne, who are well known for collaborating with talent to develop innovative, premium television for a world-wide audience. We know this partnership is going to be an incredibly fruitful one,” said Dinklage.

Dinklage is the second Game of Thrones alum to head to eOne with an overall deal under Lombardo and joins Emmy-winning director Bryan Cogman, who already has multiple projects in the works for the studio.

Estuary Films is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.