Peter Jackson Wins Two Emmys for ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Peter Jackson won his first Emmys, for directing and for outstanding documentary, for The Beatles: Get Back docuseries, which debuted last year on Disney+.

“A big shout-out to the Beatles,” enthused Jackson. For best documentary, winners also included Paul McCartney, Ring Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

Get Back is based on material shot in early 1969 for the Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 feature film Let It Be. Both picture and sound went through a meticulous restoration process, building on techniques developed to restore World War I footage in Jackson’s 2018 documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old. Accepting the directing Emmy, Jackson recognized Lindsay-Hogg’s work.

Jackson is now halfway to EGOT. He won three Oscars for writing, directing and producing The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

