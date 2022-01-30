‘SNL’: Peyton Manning Tackles Tom Brady Retirement Rumors, Obsesses Over ‘Emily in Paris’ in “Weekend Update”

“Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che had a special guest on the Jan. 29 episode of Saturday Night Live: Peyton Manning. The two-time Super Bowl winner spent the majority of his appearance on the segment gushing over Emily in Paris, and he also touched on Tom Brady’s retirement rumors.

Jost began his conversation with Manning by asking him about last week’s NFL games, which the former quarterback said he heard were good but didn’t see because he started the first episode of season two of Emily in Paris and couldn’t stop watching.

“Oh, my God, Colin, this show has everything: adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally,” he said. “Not to mention, a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

Jost told Manning that he’s glad he enjoyed the Netflix series and asked him about the rumors Brady may be retiring.

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true,” Maning responded. “I think it’s probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. And I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships — sort of like Emily.”

Manning went on to explain how Lily Collins’ Emily experiences a classic showdown between her career and her love life, dominated by lots of exes — Gabriel, Mathieu Cadault, Timothée and Doug from Chicago.

“She’s got to go through her progressions and kick down Alfie in the flat,” he said, with a football playbook in the background. “Sure, it feels like a broken play, and she says just dumping it off, but emotionally, she’s making forward progress.”

Manning continued, “You know what’s not sitting on the sidelines? The fashion! Striped parachute pants, plaid newsboy hat, fur-trimmed cardigan and fingerless driving gloves.”

When Jost continued to be surprised Manning blew off football to watch Emily in Paris, the Hall of Famer told the host watching football was the safe thing to do, “what everyone expected me to do.”

“But if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,” Manning concluded.