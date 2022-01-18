Producers Guild Reveals Sports, Children’s and Short-Form TV Awards Nominees

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced its nominees in the sports, children’s and short form categories for the 2022 Producers Guild Awards.

Tiger, 100 Foot Wave, Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 3, Naomi Osaka season 1 and Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel season 27 were nominated in the outstanding sports program category. Animaniacs season 2, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses season 1, Muppets Haunted Mansion, See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special and Waffles + Mochi season 1 were nominated in the outstanding children’s program category.

In the outstanding short-form program category, Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 4, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – The Daily Show season 1, Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show season 2 and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News season 2 were nominated.

The winners will be announced in Los Angeles and New York at the Guild’s nominees events the week of March 15, for which exact dates and locations will be announced soon.

The remaining nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited or anthology series television and televised or streamed motion pictures will be announced on Jan. 27. Winners will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

It was previously announced that Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas will be honored with the Milestone Award this year, with recipients of the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and the Visionary Award being announced soon.