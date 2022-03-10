Phil Lord, Chris Miller Set ‘Western’ Comedy at IMDb TV

Fresh off Apple’s The Afterparty, creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller are teaming with writer Michelle Morgan for a new comedy at Amazon-backed IMDb TV.

The ad-supported streamer has handed out a pilot order for scripted comedy Western, which will be exec produced by the Sony TV-based Lord and Miller.

Western is set in the 1800s and revolves around a high-society young woman who travels West in search of a husband only to discover that she has been catfished by a teenage boy. Now stranded, Polly and the town’s other inhabitants, must find their place in the ever-changing new world where they confront and defy all expectations society has of them along the way.

Morgan (It Happened in L.A., Girl Most Likely) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Lord, Miller and their company’s Karim Zreik. Lord Miller’s Aubrey Lee will produce the comedy, which is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Western marks the latest scripted foray for IMDb TV and joins a growing slate that includes Mike Schur comedy Primo, Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider and the Bosch spinoff.

For Lord and Miller, meanwhile, Western joins a TV slate that also includes Apple’s recently renewed comedy The Afterparty, HBO Max’s Clone High update and a slate of TV series based on Sony’s Marvel characters. The Oscar-winning duo are based at Sony TV under a rich five-year pact.

Morgan is repped by UTA and Morris Barnes. Lord Miller is with UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.