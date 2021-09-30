Phoebe Robinson Comedy ‘Everything’s Trash’ Scores Freeform Series Order

A comedy series based on comedian Phoebe Robinson’s book Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay has landed a series order at Freeform.

Robinson (2 Dope Queens) will star in, write and executive produce the series, titled Everything’s Trash. The show, for which the Disney-owned cable outlet ordered a pilot in February, is based on Robinson’s book, a collection of essays on race, gender and dating.

“Phoebe has one of the most unique and hilariously sharp voices in the business,” said Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Onyx Collective. “Everything’s Trash is the perfect addition to the Freeform slate, bringing a distinct point of view to a woman navigating adulthood on her own terms.”

Said Robinson, “I feel like Whoopi Goldberg’s choir at the end of Sister Act 2 when they won the competition! Overjoyed! Stunned! Extremely grateful! We’re going to make something special that you won’t want to miss.”

In the series, Robinson will play Phoebe, a 30-something podcast star with a messy life who’s forced to grow up when her Blerd-y older brother Jayden (Jordan Carlos, BET’s First Wives Club) emerges as a leading political candidate. (Robinson’s brother, Phil, serves in the Ohio state legislature.) She relies on a group of friends and her close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.

The series also stars Toccarra Cash as Malika, Phoebe’s podcast producer; Nneka Okafor as Jessie, Phoebe’s sister-in-law and a college professor; and Moses Storm as Michael, Phoebe’s best friend and roommate.

ABC Signature, where Robinson has an overall deal, is producing Everything’s Trash. Robinson will executive produce via her Tiny Reparations company along with former Black-ish showrunner Jonathan Groff and Tiny Reparations’ Jose Acevedo. Chioke Nassor directs and serves as co-exec producer.