Phoebe Waller-Bridge Renews Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has solidified her relationship with Amazon.

The Fleabag grad has renewed her overall deal with the retail giant and streamer, The Hollywood Reporter has learned exclusively. As part of the pact, Waller-Bridge is teaming with author Claudia Lux to adapt her book Sign Here as an Amazon series.

Sources say Waller-Bridge’s new deal is for another three years — similar to her first pact she inked with Amazon in September 2019, following steep competition for the multiple Emmy-winning writer, producer and star. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed, though sources note the pact is again worth in the mid-eight-figure range. Amazon declined to comment.

As for Sign Here, the project is described as “a darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally). Peyote Trip has a pretty good gig in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell. Sure, none of the pens work, the coffee machine has been out of order for a century and the only drink on offer is Jägermeister, but it’s still Hell and after waiting a millennium, he comes up with a plan that might just change his life (and death) forever.”

Author Lux will pen the script and co-executive produce the potential series. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins of Wells Street Films will serve as non-writing exec producers.

Sign Here is one of the multiple projects the Killing Eve grad has in the works at Amazon. The Jennifer Salke-led platform announced last March that it had greenlit a series from Waller-Bridge but declined to provide details, including if it was a comedy or drama. Production on that mystery series was scheduled to begin last year; it’s unclear if that remains on schedule. Waller-Bridge was previously attached to star opposite Donald Glover in a TV series version of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s action thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith but the actress departed the show after her vision for the project differed from the Atlanta alum. (The duo, who both appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, remain friendly following the amicable split.)

Waller-Bridge has remained in high demand following the breakout success of Amazon’s Fleabag. With her initial three-year deal nearing its expiration, sources note Amazon was aggressive in approaching the writer-actress about renewing the pact. Waller-Bridge next stars opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 and co-wrote the James Bond feature No Time to Die. Her TV credits also include HBO’s Run.

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Hatton McEwan Penford, Independent Talent Group and Johnson Shapiro. Author Lux is with UTA and Kneerim & Williams.