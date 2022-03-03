Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Next Amazon Series a Go

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s followup to Fleabag is officially on its way.

Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit a series from the multiple Emmy winner. The project is the first to result from an overall deal Waller-Bridge signed with Amazon Studios in 2019, right after Fleabag won six Emmys, including best comedy series and acting and writing honors for Waller-Bridge.

Premise and plot details — and even whether it’s a comedy or drama — are being held close to the vest for now. Production on the series is scheduled to begin later in the year.

Since the breakout success of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge (who also created BBC America’s Killing Eve) has kept a full plate, co-writing the James Bond film No Time to Die, acting opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 and executive producing and acting in HBO’s comedy Run, among other projects. She was also for a time attached to star in a series remake of Mr. and Mrs. Smith opposite Donald Glover at Amazon but exited the project in September, citing creative differences. (She and Glover, who co-starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, remain friends and the split was amicable.)

Waller-Bridge is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group in the U.K. and Johnson Shapiro.

Deadline first reported the news.