Netflix Renews Korean Hit Series ‘Physical 100’ for Season 2

It’s official: Netflix’s smash-hit Korean reality series Physical 100 has been renewed for a second season.

The survival series, which pits 100 of Korea’s highest-profile athletes, bodybuilders and sports influencers against one another in a series of grueling fitness challenges, began with a modest cult following among the local Korean audience when it was released in January. But it quickly caught on globally, eventually becoming Netflix’s #1 non-English show for two weeks and in the top 10 in 78 countries around the world.

The show’s creator and director, Jang Ho-gi, says the second season “will surpass its predecessor in every aspect,” according to Netflix.

“We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” Jang says. “We decided to retain the essence of the show—finding the perfect physique—while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

Netflix revealed that it is dramatically expanding the set in which the contestants compete for the second season. The set in the first season, which was the size of two soccer fields, “will now be expanded to create an even larger universe to challenge the participants,” the company said.

“I’m honored to meet a lot of contestants whom I feel are overqualified. And I’m also collaborating with many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats,” Jang adds. “I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that’s got everything taken up a notch for our global fans,” he says.

Physical 100 is produced by Korea’s Galaxy Corporation for Netflix. The show is produced by Lee Jong-il and written by Kang Suk-kyeong.

Netflix didn’t immediately reveal a release date for season 2.

Unscripted series from Asia have proved increasingly popular both locally and with global audiences on Netflix in recent months, including Singles Inferno, Siren: Survive The Island, and In the Name of God in Korea; and from Japan, Love Village, Love is Blind: Japan and Last One Standing (Japan). Upcoming unscripted series from the Asia Pacific region include 19/20, Zombieverse and The Devil’s Plan from Korea; and Is She the Wolf? and Last One Standing both returning for a second season in Japan.