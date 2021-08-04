Rose Byrne Dramedy ‘Physical’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Apple is going to get Physical again.

The tech giant and streamer has handed out a second season renewal for its Rose Byrne-led dramedy Physical. The announcement comes days before the first season of the series from showrunner Annie Weisman will wrap its freshman run.

“We couldn’t be more proud to showcase Annie Weisman’s singular take on this darkly funny, heartbreaking and bold story,” said Michelle Lee, director of domestic programming at Apple TV+. “And then we got to watch Rose Byrne inhabit this incredible, multilayered character, giving us an unforgettable tour de force performance. We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

The 1980s-set half-hour dramedy was picked up straight to series in January 2020 after Byrne signed on to star. Byrne for years has been among the most in-demand actresses for TV and most recently completed FX limited series Mrs. America. Byrne next appears opposite her Neighbors co-star Seth Rogen in Apple comedy series Platonic. A premiere date for that show has not yet been determined.

Physical currently has a 67 percent rating among critics and more favorable 86 percent among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. Apple, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. In his review, THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said, “Byrne keeps it watchable, but the story is a sour mess.”

Tomorrow Studios exec produces Physical. Weisman created the series and exec produces alongside Craig Gillespie, Stephanie Laing, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne. Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, Ashley Liao and Geoffrey Arend round out the cast.

Physical is part of an Apple scripted roster that also includes Central Park, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Foundation, Home Before Dark, Little America, The Morning Show, The Mosquito Coast, Mr. Corman, Mythic Quest, Schmigadoon, See, Servant, Ted Lasso, Truth Be Told and several others.