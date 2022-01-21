‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Return of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg returns to the Star Trek universe in the official season 2 trailer for Star Trek: Picard.

Below is a first look at Goldberg’s Guinan as she counsels Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) after he’s plunged into an alternative timeline by the powerful Q (John de Lancie):

In the new season, Picard and his crew take a “bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future — and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.”

Guinan was first introduced as a recurring character in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners.

Other cast members include Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner.

Picard season two premieres Thursday, March 3, on Paramount+. New episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly.