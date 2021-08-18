Picturestart, Lionsgate TV Tackling YA Horror Graphic Novel ‘Squad’ (Exclusive)

Erik Feig’s Picturestart has teamed up with Lionsgate Television to adapt Squad, an upcoming YA graphic novel by Maggie Tokuda-Hall and Lisa Sterle.

Picturestart, which was behind HBO Max’s road trip comedy Unpregnant and is developing a feature reboot of The Fugitive, will develop, produce, and co-finance the series after picking up the LGBTQ-themed horror title in what was described as an eight-way bidding war.

With tones of Promising Young Woman and Jennifer’s Body, the book explores the boundaries of villainy and accountability and centers on a queer woman of color.

Squad follows Becca, a new girl in school who realizes that the girls in the popular clique are not just girls but also werewolves that feast on budding sexual predators. Since she now knows their secret, the young woman is faced with a decision: join the pack or else, wrestling her sense of morality and asking herself just who are the real monsters?

The graphic novel is set to be published by Greenwillow this fall.

Tokuda-Hall wrote the tome while Sterle illustrated. Both are attached as exec producers. Courtney Mock and Claire Wendlandt are overseeing Squad for Lionsgate TV.

Oakland-based Tokuda-Hall is an independent bookseller-turned-author. Her 2017 book, Also an Octopus, illustrated by Benji Davies, won a Parent’s Choice Gold Medal while her debut YA novel, The Mermaid, The Witch, and The Sea, was an NPR best book of 2020.

Sterle is the illustrator-creator behind the bestselling Modern Witch Tarot Deck, and is the co-creator of indie comics Witchblood and Submerged, both from Vault Comics, and Long Lost, from Scout Comics. The Columbus, Ohio resident has worked on projects for DC, IDW. Boom! Studios, as well Penguin Random House and HarperCollins.

Tokuda-Hall is repped by The Gotham Group, Andrea Brown Literary Agency and attorney Jennifer Justman of RLG LLP. Sterle is repped by Peter Ryan at Stimola Literary Studio and attorney Dirk Vanover of Vanover Legal.