Piers Morgan Signs Global Deal With Fox News and News Corp

Piers Morgan is back in business with Rupert Murdoch.

The former CNN and Good Morning Britain host has signed a global deal with both Fox News and News Corp, a deal that will see him host a daily TV program that will air in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, publish columns in Murdoch’s newspapers and release books through the HarperCollins imprint.

Morgan’s daily show, which will debut in 2022 and originate from London, will stream on Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the U.K. and on Sky News Australia, and the company will also sell it to other territories. Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Morgan on Good Morning Britain, will be executive producer. Morgan will also host a series of true crime documentaries.

Morgan, who began his career as a journalist working for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun, will be reunited with the media mogul in the new deal, signing the unusual agreement with both companies controlled by the Murdoch family. His columns will appear in The Sun and The New York Post, with HarperCollins ordering a follow-up to his 2020 book Wake Up.

Earlier this year, Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after facing intense criticism over comments he made about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan’s comments drew the most public complaints in U.K. regulator OfCom’s history, though earlier this month it cleared the host of breaking broadcast standards.

“Mr. Morgan’s comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognize the strong public reaction to them. But we also took full account of freedom of expression,” the regulator said.

The deal also returns Morgan to the U.S. TV market, where he had succeeded the legendary Larry King in 2011 as the host of CNN’s 9 p.m. hour. His show, Piers Morgan Tonight, was canceled in 2014.

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together,” Morgan said in a statement. “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

“Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling,” Murdoch added.