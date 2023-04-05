‘Piñata Smashlings’ Animated Kids Series in the Works (Exclusive)

Animation studio Nelvana is teaming up with toy maker Toikido to adapt the upcoming Roblox online platform game Piñata Smashlings as an animated kids television series.

The screen adaptation of the gaming IP will be overseen by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, maker of animated comedies, preschool and action series and ancillary consumer product lines. Launching in June 2023, Piñata Smashlings as a Roblox game will host playful characters called Smashlings, or cheeky little creatures and playful Piñatas always on the lookout for the Rainbow Whale who drops new Rainbow pods.

Founded by CEO Darran Garnham, Toikido plans spinoff toys and other ancillary streams from the Roblox game, in addition to the TV series in partnership with Nelvana.

“Their first in-house IP, Piñata Smashlings has already garnered massive hype ahead of its launch this summer and we can’t wait for fans of the brand to see the new character-driven series that will expand the amusing Piñataverse world and showcase its characters like they’ve never seen them before,” Nelvana president Pam Westman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The animated Piñata Smashlings series will aim to be as engaging as the Roblox game set to launch. “Building on the momentum of our achievements bringing successful gaming properties into toys and apparel, we developed Piñata Smashlings in-house as a truly immersive IP, and are pleased to add an animated series to our plans,” Toikido’s Garnham said in his own statement as his company expands its Piñataverse.