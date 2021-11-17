BAFTA Names ‘1917’ Producer Pippa Harris Vice President for Television

Pippa Harris, the veteran British film and TV executive and co-founder of Neal Street Productions, has been named BAFTA’s vice president for television, an ambassadorial role that will see her promote the British Academy’s charitable work globally.

Harris, who produced shows such as Penny Dreadful and Call the Midwife, and whose film credits include 1917, Jarhead and Starter for 10, joins Barbara Broccoli, who currently serves as BAFTA’s vice president for film, and David Gardner as BAFTA’s vice president for games.

“I am hugely honoured to have been asked to take on this role as one of BAFTA’s vice presidents,” said Harris. “I believe passionately in the work which the charity is doing to widen participation in film, games and television. It is also a pivotal moment for our industry in terms of working in a more sustainable way, and the BAFTA albert consortium has a leading role to play in this. I am thrilled to have the chance to continue actively supporting the organisation in my new role.”

A long-standing part of BAFTA, Harris served as the academy’s chair from 2018 to 2020, preceding current chair Krishnendu Majumdar.

“I have had the absolute pleasure of working with Pippa since she joined the BAFTA film committee in 2008, and am so delighted that Pippa has agreed to become BAFTA’s vice president for television,” said Amanda Berry, BAFTA chief executive.

“Pippa is so passionate about BAFTA and has been essential to much of who we are, and what we do, today. Pippa has worked tirelessly to support the BAFTA fundraising campaign, enabling us to realise our dream and redevelop our London headquarters, which will in turn allow us to dramatically expand our new talent activity. Pippa has been actively involved in many of our talent initiatives including Elevate, Breakthrough and our scholarship schemes, making sure that talented people get the recognition and support to achieve their potential, and ensuring a more representative future for our industries.”