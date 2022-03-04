‘Pitch Perfect’: Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil Join Peacock Comedy

Peacock’s Pitch Perfect TV series is staging both a Modern Family and a Good Place reunion.

The Adam Devine-led spinoff from the feature film franchise has rounded out its cast with Modern Family grad Sarah Hyland, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova (Anna). The trio join previously announced regulars Devine, who reprises his role as Bumper Allen, and Flula Borg, who returns as Piëter Krämer.

The Pitch Perfect show is set several years after the movies and sees Bumper move to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes big in Berlin, with Piëter becoming his agent.

Hyland will play Heidi, Piëter and Bumper’s cheery and slightly odd American assistant. While working on Bumper’s team by day, she secretly harbors dreams of being a singer-songwriter herself, and moonlights by performing original songs in a Berlin cabaret. The casting reunites Hyland with Devine after they played a couple on ABC’s Emmy-winning Modern Family.

Abova will portray Piëter’s sister and a prominent Berlin DJ and music producer. She performs in clubs all over the city as DJ Das Boot. She is as cool as Berlin in December (4.1°C).

Jamil is set as Gisela, a bombastic and flashy up-and-coming German pop star, Gisela is Piëter’s ex-girlfriend and Bumper’s main rival the German Unity Day concert. She will stop at nothing to beat him to stardom. The casting reunites Jamil with Pitch Perfect showrunner Megan Amram, who served as a writer and exec producer for all four seasons of NBC’s The Good Place.

Picked up straight to series in September, Amram serves as writer and showrunner and exec produces alongside the film franchise’s Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer and Devine. The series hails from Universal Television, with the three-film franchise having been produced by corporate sibling Universal Pictures.

Filming will begin soon in Berlin, Germany. A premiere date has not yet been determined.