Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s Reunion Causes Chaos in First Trailer for Apple’s ‘Platonic’

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne reconnect and somehow cause destruction to multiple homes in the first trailer for the Apple TV+ series Platonic.

The 10-episode comedy launches May 24 from co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, who co-wrote and directed the project. The cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

Platonic follows Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), former best friends who suffered a falling out and reunite as they approach midlife. The trailer teases the chaos that ensues after they begin spending a lot of time together, as seen by the pair destroying a garage, Sylvia knocking over wine bottles in a store and Will walking through a glass door.

At one point in the footage, Will’s friend warns him that men can’t be friends with women. “There’s lots of famous men and women friends,” Will replies. “Laura Dern and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park.”

Later in the trailer, Sylvia tries her best to explain to her husband (Macfarlane) why she’s been spending so much time with her resurfaced friend. “It’s embarrassing being a mess in front of you,” Sylvia says. “And Will’s a much bigger mess than I am.”

Platonic hails from Sony Pictures Television. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch are executive producers.

Byrne’s recent credits include leading the Apple TV+ series Physical, while Rogen appeared in last year’s Hulu series Pam & Tommy. The pair starred together in the 2014 feature Neighbors and its 2016 sequel, both of which were directed by Stoller.

Platonic launches its first three half-hour episodes May 24, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.